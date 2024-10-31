Aaron Rodgers Favorite New York Jets Target Placed on IR Due to Chest Injury
The bad news just keeps on coming for the New York Jets, as this franchise can't get anything to go their way.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets will now be without Allen Lazard, Aaron Rodgers' favorite target.
The Iowa native will be out due to a chest injury.
"The Jets are placing WR Allen Lazard on Injured Reserve because of a chest injury, sources say. Aaron Rodgers’ good friend and trusted target is out at least four games."
Lazard has had a bounce-back campaign, and while he still hasn't been perfect, the veteran wide receiver has been much better than most of the roster.
New York made multiple other moves on Thursday afternoon.
Lazard, the biggest loss, won't be able to play until December 8, as the bye week won't count toward his four games missed.
While it might not mean much at that stage, considering the Jets season looks as good as over entering Week 9, there's still a slim chance of making the playoffs.
They'd have to be perfect from here on out, which they haven't done yet, but this won't help.
His name wasn't too prevalent in trade talks, but it was always possible that he could've been moved before the November 5 trade deadline. This shuts those down.
Lazard, 28 years old, has 412 yards and five touchdowns. He's second on the team in yards and leads all receivers in touchdowns.
An unfortunate timing for an injury for many reasons, someone will have to step up for New York in his absence.