Aaron Rodgers Favorite New York Jets Target Placed on IR Due to Chest Injury

buckle up, we made a lot of moves.



◼️ Released TE Anthony Firkser

◼️ Placed DT Leki Fotu & WR Allen Lazard on IR

◼️ Signed OL Alec Lindstrom & K Riley Patterson to the active roster

◼️ Elevated DB Kendall Sheffield & DB Jarius Monroe for the game

◼️ Activated TE Kenny Yeboah off…