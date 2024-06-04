New York Jets 'Should Consider Trading' Struggling WR
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense have improved this offseason. Struggles on the offensive line and as a wide receiver corp were prevalent last season, but Joe Douglas did what he needed to improve both units.
While much of the offensive struggles were due to Zach Wilson not being an NFL-ready quarterback, it's tough to imagine a scenario where they would've found much success with Rodgers.
Perhaps they would've been in the mix for a playoff birth, which would be a big deal for this franchise, but unless Rodgers played the best he ever has, the struggling offense would've still had issues.
Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, that shouldn't be the case. With Mike Williams, Malachi Corley, Tyron Smith, and others, the Jets loaded up.
In fact, their impressive offseason additions have led to some questions regarding Allen Lazard. Lazard was someone fans and the front office were excited about when they landed him last offseason.
Instead, the 28-year-old had his worst season as a professional, posting a career low in yards and receptions. His 311 yards were less than half of what he had in 2022 when he posted 788.
Lazard has been the subject of trade conversations this offseason. If he can return to what he was with the Green Bay Packers, he'd be an ideal No. 3 or No. 4 wide receiver. However, reports indicate that he's struggled in OTAs, a discouraging sign after having the year he had last season.
Exploring one player each NFL team "should consider trading," Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed Lazard.
"This wouldn't be an easy deal to pull off, for a number of reasons. There's Rodgers' relationship with Lazard, which landed him in New York to begin with. There's the $10 million in guarantees that Lazard is owed in 2024. And there's last year's drop-filled, 23-catch of a mess from Lazard."
He added that New York could move him due to their upgrades this offseason.
"The Jets made substantial upgrades at wide receiver this offseason, adding Mike Williams in free agency and drafting Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley in the third round."
The return likely wouldn't be much, but if they could get a pick or something of value, it could be a good idea to move him before the year begins.