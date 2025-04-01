Steelers Owner Drops Huge Aaron Rodgers Hint: 'Pointing In That Direction'
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be on the verge of joining his next team.
Jets leadership cut ties with Rodgers back in February, and New York has since signed 26-year-old ex-Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields to be the Jets quarterback of the present and future.
Many Jets fans were sour to see Rodgers go, pointing to the fact that the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer still has good football left in him.
Since being released by New York, Rodgers has been connected in rumors to the Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings. The Giants turned into a longshot landing spot once they signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, and the Vikings are rumored to be prioritizing young QB JJ McCarthy as their starter moving forward.
All of that has made Pittsburgh the inevitable team for Rodgers in 2025, especially with both Fields and Wilson — Steelers QBs from last season — in new situations.
Rodgers is infamously unpredictable when it comes to the timing of decisions like this, so no one knows when an announcement about Rodgers’s future will hit the headlines.
There is some buzz indicating that Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh is close to being finalized, however. A day after video surfaced of Rodgers working out with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke with the media about Rodgers, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.
“BREAKING: Art Rooney II said he has a good feeling about Aaron Rodgers and the signs are “pointing in that direction” of him signing with Steelers,” Dulac posted to X on Tuesday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reposted Dulac’s report and wrote:
“A lot of positivity surrounding the #Steelers and Aaron Rodgers. But no final word just yet.”
It seems like Rodgers is delaying the inevitable, possibly for dramatic effect.
Barring an unforeseen calamity, Rodgers will soon be a Steeler. It’ll be fascinating to see where Rodgers, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and Pittsburgh’s revamped offense will fall within the AFC hierarchy next season.
