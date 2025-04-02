Jets Star Throws 'Perfect Spiral Into The Crowd' At Knicks Game, Delights Fans
The New York Jets’ new star is already making himself at home in the Big Apple.
26-year-old quarterback Justin Fields sat courtside at the Knicks vs. 76ers game on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. At one point during a break in the action, Fields made one fan’s night by signing a football and throwing it into the crowd at MSG.
The NBA’s X account enjoyed the moment, posting a video of Fields’s toss.
“Jets QB Justin Fields is in the house for 76ers/Knicks!” the post read.
“He signs a football then throws a perfect spiral into the crowd.”
The Knicks ended up defeating the 76ers 105-91.
Fields is hoping to do some winning of his own in 2025 as the starting quarterback for the Jets.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey both verbally acknowledged this week that Fields is New York’s QB1, although Glenn and Mougey were also both careful to communicate that veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be right on Fields’s heels.
Glenn and Mougey are trying to establish a strong spirit of competition in the Jets locker room from the get-go.
Fields is 14-30 in his career as a starting quarterback, but he’ll have a chance as Gang Green’s leader to improve upon that record.
Playing in New York isn’t a challenge that all athletes relish, but the fact that Fields is already showing face in the community reveals that he’s interested in embracing the spotlight that comes with being one of Gotham’s star athletes.
If Fields can deliver for the Jets, expect his star status to transform into bona fide celebrity status quickly.
