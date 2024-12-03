Aaron Rodgers' Netflix Series 'Enigma' Gets Release Date, Trailer
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't just live a life filled with football. The future Hall of Famer has been known to live a different life, partaking in darkness retreats and much more.
Rodgers' strange life makes him who he is. While some have criticized him for it, the 41-year-old lives the life he wants.
That will all be seen on Dec. 17. Rodgers will have a three-part Netflix documentary series released about him, sharing the story of who he truly is,
"But game-day plays and press conferences can only reveal a small part of the four-time MVP’s story. Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, a three-episode documentary series produced by Religion of Sports (Simone Biles: Rising), Skydance Sports, and NFL Films, will reveal a side of Rodgers that few get to see on December 17," Netflix described the series in a release touting the air date.
On his weekly "Pat McAfee Show" appearance, host Pat McAfee showed Rodgers the first-ever trailer for the documentary.
The clip shared many special moments in Rodgers' career. From dealing with an Achilles injury to winning at an elite level to leaving a team he spent nearly 20 years with to join the Jets, Rodgers has seen it all.
This will give New York and Rodgers fans a first-hand look at what he actually dealt with. The clip added moments of him recovering, a big factor in how his career has gone over the past two years.
Netflix also shared a video with him and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rodgers and RFK Jr., who have spent time together and have formed a close relationship, certainly have interesting conversations.
The Jets quarterback has never been afraid to speak his mind on political issues, so this should show the things he believes in, too.
Maybe New York fans will get a look at the locker room and the decisions made over the past two seasons.
If so, that should answer some questions that many have.
Meanwhile, the Jets are preparing for Sunday's game with the Miami Dolphins, as the Jets have five games remaining in the season. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Monday that Rodgers will start in the game, in spite of performances that haven't been at Rodgers' accepted level of success.
The belief is that, along with a new coach and a new general manager, that the Jets will be looking for a new quarterback. Rodgers hasn't decided if he wants to play in 2025, but if he does he says his first choice is the Jets.