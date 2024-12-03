Bill Belichick Has Strong Take on New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
The 2024 NFL season has not gone according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
At the beginning of the year, the Jets were expected to be a potential Super Bowl contender. They had a stacked roster on both sides of the football and Rodgers was expected to have a strong year in his return from last year's torn Achilles.
Even though New York has acquired Davante Adams in a big in-season trade and figured out a deal with Haason Reddick to get him back on the field, the team holds a 3-9 record and their playoff hopes are all but gone.
Due to the Jets' struggles this season and Rodgers not having a big year, there has been speculation that New York could move on from Rodgers after the 2024 campaign.
Despite all of the rumblings, legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick still thinks that Rodgers can rebound with a big year in 2025.
Belichick spoke out about the matter on the "Let's Go Podcast," and did not hold back from offering a bold take about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
"(Rodgers) could easily rebound from that and be ready to play and have a good year next year," Belichick said. "You look at all the quarterbacks in the league that are kind of on their second teams and they're doing pretty well, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith and (Sam) Darnold, Baker Mayfield, you go right down the line, (Matthew) Stafford for that matter, Jared Goff. These guys that switch teams, they get in a different system, things are a little bit different for them, maybe they learn some things from whatever it was their previous experiences were. It changes. When a guy has a long career and a good career, sometimes one season is just a bump in the road. It's not necessarily the end of the road."
So far this season, Rodgers has played in all 12 games for the Jets. He has completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 2,627 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Those numbers aren't horrible by any stretch. They may not be what fans have become used to seeing from Rodgers, but they don't warrant the kind of panic and negativity that has been thrown at the now 41-year-old signal caller.
Rodgers has been far from the biggest problem that New York has had.
Belichick could very well end up being right. Perhaps the Jets should stick with Rodgers for one more year.
There would be nothing worse than to give up on Rodgers after just one full season and then see him take off and play up to his standards elsewhere. New York would not be able to live that down.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors about Rodgers as the season progresses. No one knows what to expect from the situation and it will be very interesting to see what the Jets choose to do.