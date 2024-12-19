Aaron Rodgers ‘Open to Anything’ in Future With New York Jets
For more than a month, Aaron Rodgers has been clear — he needs a month after the season ends to make a decision about 2025.
The New York Jets starting quarterback reiterated that this week during an appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and clarified further when he met with local reporters during his weekly press conference on Wednesday.
The timetable remains the same — with a slight caveat.
"I'm going to take some time after the year — unless I get released right away — but I'll still take some time whether or not I want to play," he said. "But I'll take some time to get away from it, either way."
Releasing Rodgers right away could have serious ramifications on the Jets, in terms of dead cap space. That’s after the now-41-year-old quarterback took a pay cut in the trade that brought him to New York from the Green Bay Packers.
That cap hit is $49 million, which could be spread out over two years if the Jets designated him a post-June 1 release. That could be a hindrance to the new general manager, whoever that may be. The Jets have formally interviewed two candidates this week.
Theoretically, that GM could determine Rodgers’ future before he get a chance to do so. Plus, there’s team owner Woody Johnson, who is involved like never before.
Rodgers struck an interesting tone during his session. He said he is open to “anything.”
In this case, “anything” could be many things.
Rodgers has said many times that returning to the Jets is his first choice, should he decide to play in 2025. If New York wants him to mentor a young quarterback like Jordan Travis, its fifth-round pick last year, he’s open to it. Same if the Jets draft a quarterback in April.
He’s even willing to take a pay cut. Whatever it takes to stay in the Big Apple, it would appear.
"I mean, there are a lot of reasons why this would be a great opportunity, but I'm going to see what happens," Rodgers said to ESPN. "There are a lot of things yet to happen. You have to hire a GM, have to hire a head coach, and then whether or not I'm part of conversation or whether or not they move on. Whatever happens, I'll be taking my time and thinking about my future."
Rodgers’ mood may have to do with how he’s played the last few weeks, coupled with the victory over Jacksonville on Sunday. After a trio of injuries early in the season, he has thrown for eight touchdowns and one interception in his last four games, including his first 300-yard passing game in three years.
Whatever he decides, Rodgers seems adamant that he’ll ultimately decide what’s next — even if the Jets decide first.