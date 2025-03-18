Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Top NFL Insider Gives All-Encompassing Update On Star QB
Another day, another trip around the Aaron Rodgers rumor mill.
The superstar quarterback remains unsigned following his recent release from the New York Jets. Myriad rumors have connected Rodgers to the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers -- among other teams.
During the latest episode of her "Scoop City" podcast, Diana Russini of The Athletic offered an update on Rodgers' free agency and potential retirement.
"I always think (retirement is) a possibility with him," Russini said of Rodgers. " ... Every team is wondering what is happening. You've got the New York Giants, who would love Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you have the Minnesota Vikings who are still discussing whether or not they even want to go there. They're still having these internal discussions of, 'What do we want to do?'"
Rodgers, 41, no longer is one of the best quarterbacks in football. But he'd be an upgrade over any QB currently with the Steelers and Giants, and he'd allow the championship-aspiring Vikings to not put all their eggs in the McCarthy basket.
As for the Jets, they currently are set to enter next season with Justin Fields as their top quarterback.
