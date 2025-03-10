Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Steelers Emerge As Top Candidate To Land Star QB
In their searches for new franchise quarterbacks, the Jets and Steelers could essentially swap discarded signal-callers.
Multiple reports indicate New York will pursue Justin Fields if he hits free agency. The same reports suggest Aaron Rodgers, who's time with the Jets officially will end this week, could land in Pittsburgh after the Steelers traded for D.K. Metcalf.
ESPN provided additional context in a piece published Monday.
"As the Steelers continue talks with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entering this week's free agency period, Aaron Rodgers also has emerged as a quarterback option for Pittsburgh, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter," ESPN wrote. "Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk, sources told Schefter, and explore a union between the four-time MVP and longtime coach Mike Tomlin.
" ... Another potential quarterback solution for the Steelers would be re-signing Fields, who remains in talks with Pittsburgh and the Jets, sources told Schefter. New York cannot offer Fields a contract until noon ET Monday, so he will continue to mull his options and learn more about the Jets' overall situation, sources told Schefter."
Obviously, nothing is set in stone. Furthermore, multiple reports indicate the New York Giants also are leading candidates to sign Rodgers.
Nevertheless, major quarterback news involving the Jets and Steelers could be on the horizon.
More NFL: Hated Jets Rival Reportedly Top Suitor For $100M Free Agent Receiver