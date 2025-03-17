ESPN Gives Jets Solid Grade For Justin Fields Signing, Notes 'Red Flag'
It's difficult to know how to feel about the New York Jets signing Justin Fields.
On the one hand, the Jets can't bank on Fields being their next franchise quarterback, as he didn't earn that title in either of his previous two stops. On the other hand, Fields is young and wildly talented, and it makes sense for New York to roll the dice on someone like him over an aging veteran like Kirk Cousins. Plus, neither option precludes the Jets from targeting a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that in mind, ESPN's "B" grade for the Fields signing feels right. It was a solid move, but not one that Jets fans should be over the moon about.
Here's the full explanation from ESPN's Seth Walder:
Heading into free agency, Fields was the quarterback that I was most intrigued by because of his untapped potential. If I'm a team with a quarterback vacancy, that's the type of player I want.
I've been a Fields skeptic in the past. From 2021 to 2023, Fields ranked 31st, 15th and 23rd in QBR, respectively. In limited time with the Steelers last season, Fields recorded a 50.8 QBR that would have ranked 23rd had he qualified -- one spot behind teammate Russell Wilson.
There have been signs of improvement, though. Fields has been infamously poor at sack avoidance, but his sack rate has steadily crept down from 10.3% and 12.5% in his first two seasons to 9.6% in 2023 and 8.3% in 2024. Similarly, his accuracy has also improved. After posting a minus-4% completion percentage over expectation in his first two years, that number improved to plus-1% in the past two seasons.
Of course, not being able to take the starting job from Wilson is a red flag, as is the fact that he was available for only a sixth-round pick via trade last year.
The price is more than I thought it would be, which is why the grade isn't higher. The most likely result is that the Jets burn $30 million for one season of Fields. But even if that scenario comes to pass, I still make this move if I'm the Jets, because it means 2025 has quarterback upside without them having to force a draft pick on a QB to get it.
With the meat of NFL free agency out of the way, the Jets now can focus on preparing for the draft. They also can get to work on additional roster tweaks, including contract extensions.
First up: receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
