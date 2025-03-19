Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Major Player Drops Out Of Sweepstakes, 2 Teams Left
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes reportedly are down to just two teams.
On Wednesday morning, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the Minnesota Vikings weren't pursuing Rodgers. He added the Vikings had rejected trade offers for sophomore QB J.J. McCarthy, who's working his way back from a major knee surgery.
"The Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say," Pelissero wrote on the X platform. "The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1."
Pelissero added: "The Vikings continue to explore multiple options for a veteran QB addition, whether through free agency or a trade. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers’ options are now focused on the Steelers and Giants."
Rodgers remained unsigned Wednesday morning after his recent release from the New York Jets. The future Hall of Fame quarterback still hadn't ruled out retirement, but all signs pointed toward him returning for at least one more season.
As for the Jets, they're proceeding with Justin Fields as their top quarterback -- for now. New York owns the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could use it to target a top quarterback prospect.
The Jets also must get to work on contract extensions for receiver Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner.
