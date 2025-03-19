Surprising Contender Reportedly Eyed Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
The future Hall of Famer is still available and deciding his next move.
Whether it’s retirement, or another year or two in the National Football League, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision yet after his departure from the New York Jets.
Lately, all of the chatter has been about the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Giants. While this is the case, there’s another team that at least had some level of interest in him. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Seattle Seahawks at least somewhat considered a move before signing Sam Darnold.
"(Geno Smith) had been clear that he’d be looking for a commitment from the team, given how he’d played as the starter the past three years," Breer said. "The team put a deal in front of him that was well short of his own expectations and, facing a contractual divide of around $10 million per year (at least), the Seahawks started to consider their options.
"Two got their attention. One was bringing Rodgers to Seattle. Schneider and the four-time NFL MVP were together for five years in Green Bay, and the GM thought Rodgers had plenty left to give, at least in 2025. The other was the thought of resetting with Darnold, who’d come in for less than Smith was looking for..."
The Seahawks made a surprising move by trading Geno Smith and then went out and signed Darnold in free agency. Seattle is a good team that won 10 games last year and now has Cooper Kupp in the mix and other guys like DeMarcus Lawrence. They no longer have DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but they still look like one of the better teams in the NFC on paper.
Seattle has been busy and it’s interesting that it had interest in Rodgers. One thing that is at least somewhat funny is that they dealt Smith away (former Jet), signed Darnold (former Jet), and considered Rodgers (former Jet). The Seahawks must love what they are seeing out of New York.
More NFL: Could Jets Afford To Pair Garrett Wilson With 5-Time Pro Bowler?