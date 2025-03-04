Aaron Rodgers To NFC East? NFL Insider Shares Update On Jets Star
Although Aaron Rodgers isn't going to be playing for the New York Jets in 2025, that doesn't mean that he isn't going to be the talk of New York.
Rodgers hasn't really said anything throughout the offseason so far. There's been a lot said about him, but he hasn't said much himself. He was filmed walking to a car on TMZ and shared two brief things he could hypothetically look for in a new team, but he hasn't even officially announced if he's going to be playing or not in 2025.
The Jets announced that they are moving on from him and ever since then there has been a lot of noise about what his future holds. Before Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to continue their partnership they were mentioned as a fit for Rodgers. Now, they're off the table and another team that was interested in Stafford has been widely discussed.
The New York Giants reportedly wanted Stafford but that didn't work out. There were immediate reports that the Giants could consider Rodgers in the aftermath. This doesn't mean he will absolutely land with the Giants, but there were reports that they would at least consider him.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported this past weekend that at this point the Giants have at least spoken to Rodgers' camp about a potential move.
"Another QB option: Aaron Rodgers," Russini said. "The Giants have spoken to Rodgers’ reps about potentially coming to (or, really, staying in) New York."
Again, this doesn't mean that Rodgers is guaranteed to join the Giants. He hasn't addressed his future in concrete terms publicly yet. He very well could retire. Until we hear something from him, really anything is up in the air aside from sticking around with the Jets.
