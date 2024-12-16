Aaron Rodgers Hits Unique Milestone Leading New York Jets to Victory
For the past few weeks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been telling reporters that this is the best he's felt in three months. His proclamation coincided with coming off the official injury report.
Rodgers’ last stint on the injury report was in Week 11 when he was listed with hamstring and knee injuries. After that was the bye week, after which he’s disappeared from the report each of the past three games.
Sunday's win over Jacksonville may have been the best evidence yet that Rogers is telling the truth.
Not only did he have one of his more impressive passing games of the season, his legs worked too.
The 41-year-old quarterback got out of the pocket a few times and put together some vintage Rodgers scrambles, to the point where he actually ended up as the Jets’ leading rusher with 45 yards.
He also threw for 289 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, even though he only went 16-of-30.
Per ESPN, he became the first player in Jets history with three touchdowns, no interceptions and 45 yards rushing in the same game.
Per the Associated Press, Rodgers’ 45 yards was the second-most for a quarterback 40 years or older since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Only Doug Flutie’s 53 yards with the Chargers in 2023 was better. Rodgers’ 45 yards rushing was also the seventh most of his career.
Rodgers was a huge contributor to wide receiver Davante Adams’ best game of the season, as the veteran had the seventh-biggest receiving day in Jets history (198 yards), caught two touchdowns and reached 100 career touchdown receptions.
Rodgers spread much of the praise around to Adams and his offensive line, the latter of which gave him some of the best protection he’s enjoyed all season.
"I'm really proud of the offensive line, I thought they played an outstanding game and I had all day to throw,” Rodgers said. “So big shout-out to the big boys, I'm gonna go love them up here on the bus."
Per TruMedia, the New York offensive line only allowed four total pressures on Sunday, with Morgan Moses, John Simpson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Olu Fashanu giving up one pressure each.
Based on that, Rodgers had an average of 3.26 seconds to throw, his highest time to throw this season.
One final nugget that sounds absurd? Rodgers had 23 touchdowns passes as a Jet. He tied his predecessor, Zack Wilson, for 14th on the team’s all-time list, per pro-football-reference.com.