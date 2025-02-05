AFC East Rumors: Jets Archrival Expected To Be 'Very Active' This Offseason
The New York Jets might struggle to keep pace with the New England Patriots this offseason.
The two AFC East rivals face pivotal springs as they look to rebuild their rosters under new management. And, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots could be aggressive with head coach Mike Vrabel leading the charge.
I would just say, I would anticipate that they are very active," Pelissero said Tuesday when asked about the Patriots on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" show. "And I know that you know Eliot Wolf was working it on every receiver last year. It didn’t work out last year, but whether it was Calvin Ridley or Brandon Aiyuk or other guys that came up, they were in on everything. Listen, it’s hard when you’re bad and people didn’t know if the quarterback was going to be any good. The good news this year is you’re still bad, but people now know this quarterback is good."
Pelissero believes the presence of promsing young quarterback Drake Maye could make it easier for New England to recruit top talent.
"Are the Patriots now going to have to overpay in free agency? Probably," Pelissero said. "That’s just the nature of it, but you’re going to have a much better selling point than, 'Hey, we’re going to pay you a little extra and you get to play with this dude who, if we can just make this thing competent, has a chance to be really good.' "
In addition to rostering Maye, the Patriots also entered the offseason with NFL's most salary cap space. The Jets, whose quarterback situation remains unclear, rank 19th in cap space.
