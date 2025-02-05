Jets Country

Jets Reportedly Fire 2 Front Office Staffers, Replace 1 With Broncos Scout

Changes are underway in New York

Darren Mougey is shown during a press conference where he was introduced as the new general manager of the New York Jets, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park.
Darren Mougey is shown during a press conference where he was introduced as the new general manager of the New York Jets, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Florham Park. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets reportedly have made a series of front office changes.

On Wednesday, multiple reports revealed first-year general manager Darren Mougey had fired co-direct of pro personnel Greg Nejmeh and senior director of football administration David Socie. A seperate report from Mike Klis of KUSA-TV revealed Nejmeh was replaced by former Denver Broncos scout Rob Paton.

The changes were needed an expected from Mougey, who worked in various front office roles for the Broncos from 2012 through 2024. More turnover could take place in the coming weeks and months.

"One of the odd things about the Jets has been a lack of change in the personnel and scouting department despite different GMs and all the losing in the last 14 years," Brian Costello of the New York Post wrote Wednesday on the X platform. "Looks like Mougey and Glenn will be making changes. I would expect more moves after the Draft."

Jets leadership has undergone a total makeover over the last two weeks. Mougey and Aaron Glenn were installed as GM and head coach, respectively, with Tanner Engstrand filling the vacancy at offensive coordinator and Steve Wilks hired as defensive coordinator.

With the most important hires out of the way, the Jets now can focus on rounding out the staff that will take them into a new era.

