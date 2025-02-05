Jets Reportedly Fire 2 Front Office Staffers, Replace 1 With Broncos Scout
The New York Jets reportedly have made a series of front office changes.
On Wednesday, multiple reports revealed first-year general manager Darren Mougey had fired co-direct of pro personnel Greg Nejmeh and senior director of football administration David Socie. A seperate report from Mike Klis of KUSA-TV revealed Nejmeh was replaced by former Denver Broncos scout Rob Paton.
The changes were needed an expected from Mougey, who worked in various front office roles for the Broncos from 2012 through 2024. More turnover could take place in the coming weeks and months.
"One of the odd things about the Jets has been a lack of change in the personnel and scouting department despite different GMs and all the losing in the last 14 years," Brian Costello of the New York Post wrote Wednesday on the X platform. "Looks like Mougey and Glenn will be making changes. I would expect more moves after the Draft."
Jets leadership has undergone a total makeover over the last two weeks. Mougey and Aaron Glenn were installed as GM and head coach, respectively, with Tanner Engstrand filling the vacancy at offensive coordinator and Steve Wilks hired as defensive coordinator.
With the most important hires out of the way, the Jets now can focus on rounding out the staff that will take them into a new era.
More NFL: ESPN Has Jets Landing Stud Offensive Prospect In Latest NFL Mock Draft