Allen Lazard Finally Looks Like a Viable No. 2 Wide Receiver for New York Jets
The New York Jets are off to a strong start after three weeks of the season, as they sit at 2-1 despite a challenging schedule.
It has been a nice start to the year for the Jets, as they are over .500 after three weeks and there is a noticeable difference from last year. One of the biggest differences between the team is that the offense is much better than it was last year.
The injury to Aaron Rodgers in the first game of the season last season really crippled the offense for New York, as they didn’t have a quality backup in Zach Wilson. This campaign, Rodgers is healthy and getting better and better each week and that has already made the offense much better.
However, this offseason, we saw the Jets prioritize adding some weapons around him. The offensive line is much improved, but New York also added wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency and drafted wide receiver Malachi Corely and running back Braelon Allen.
Considering Williams is coming off ACL surgery, the Jets are bringing him along slowly to what they did with Breece Hall last year. However, despite Williams being on a pitch count, the offense has been looking good. One of the main reasons for that has been the play of Allen Lazard.
Lazard was one of the big offseason moves for New York in 2023, as they signed him as a free agency actually before the trade for Rodgers was completed. The big wide receiver had a nice career with the Green Bay Packers, and the plan was for him to be the No.2 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson.
In 2022, the talented wide receiver had arguably the best season of his career with the Packers, as he totaled 60 receptions, 888 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. With his production in Green Bay with Rodgers, the move to sign him last offseason certainly made sense for the Jets.
However, Lazard was terrible in his first season with New York, as he totaled 23 receptions, 311 receiving yards, and just one receiving touchdown. The decision to sign the 29-year-old looked like a massive mistake for the Jets and Lazard came into 2024 with a ton to prove.
So far, he has done just that and flipped the narrative. This year, Lazard looks like the player that he was with the Packers, as in three games, he has totaled 11 receptions, 148 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns.
The Jets certainly needed a wide receiver to step up this season and the 29-year-old has done that this year. As the campaign progresses, Lazard is certainly looking like the No.2 receiver New York is paying him to be.