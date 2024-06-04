Jets' Head Coach Robert Saleh Calms Fears from Viral Aaron Rodgers Video
Take a deep breath, New York Jets' fans. Head coach Robert Saleh has spoken, and there's no cause for concern.
Last week, video footage showed future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers slightly limping at OTAs before having his foot examined by a trainer.
It was immediately determined to be nothing more than a blister, according to experts like Dr. David Chao (@ProFootballDoc), but that was not enough to prevent the video from going viral across social media with pessimists speculating a potential injury to the 40-year-old field general.
On Tuesday in Florham Park, Saleh answered a question about the video and dispelled any fears that may have been falsely generated.
"He doesn't show up on my injury report, but I'm gonna assume it was a blister," said Saleh prior to Tuesday's OTAs Phase 3 practice. "I think he's fine."
Rodgers, who appeared unimpeded while walking to his seat at UFC 302 on Saturday night in Newark, is indeed "fine." The four-time NFL MVP looked like his old self slinging passes during a practice session that was open to invited media.
Seemingly fully recovered from his Achilles surgery, Rodgers has been working unrestricted during the Jets' offseason program. After suffering the Week 1 injury, he returned to the practice field in December despite not yet reaching 100 percent health.
Rodgers has been available for the duration of voluntary OTAs, which come to a close later this week. Last spring, he missed multiple practices due to a calf strain.
With a healthy Rodgers at the controls, the Jets have high expectations for the 2024 season. The former Super Bowl MVP has thrown 475 career touchdown passes, ranking fifth all-time in NFL annals. He will look to breathe life into a Jets' passing attack that produced only 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
"If we can stay healthy will be pretty damn good. It's an exciting offense and exciting group," said Saleh last month.
As the Jets attempt to end a 13-year postseason drought, the longest active streak in major North American professional team sports, Rodgers has publicly embraced the challenges ahead.
"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably gonna be out of here," said Rodgers at the podium following a Phase 3 OTAs practice in May. "I like that kind of pressure though. It's a tough market to play in, it's not for everybody. I relish that opportunity."