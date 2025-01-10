Jets-Vikings Blockbuster Called ‘Most Intriguing’ Aaron Rodgers Alternative
The New York Jets are clearly going to be the most interesting team of the offseason.
The National Football League playoffs haven’t even kicked off and yet the Jets’ possible plans for the offseason already have been discussed at length. A handful of teams are preparing to make a run to the Super Bowl and others are just happy to have a break.
New York doesn’t fit either description. The Jets have plenty of tough choices to make and have had to dive right now. New York is looking to fill the head coach and general manager spots. Then, the future of Aaron Rodgers needs to be addressed.
Rodgers easily could decide to retire. But, it seems like he has more in the tank so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him back on a field in 2025. But, do the Jets want him back? The team will have to decide once they bring a coach and general manager into the mix.
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt took a look at the quarterback position with possible alternatives if they decide to go in a different direction. He called a trade for Minnesota Vikings' 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy the “most intriguing” potential fit.
“The most intriguing potential addition: J.J. McCarthy,” Rosenblatt said. “The Vikings picked him 10th overall last spring, then McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in August, allowing (Sam Darnold) to break out. If the Vikings retain Darnold and commit to him long-term, McCarthy might become available.”
If the Jets decide to move on from Rodgers, the 21-year-old absolutely would be an interesting fit. He didn’t get to see any action this year, but he was selected with the No. 10 overall pick because of the fact that he could be a team’s franchise quarterback.
He showed some flashes at Michigan that he could be a potential future star, but he surely would cost a lot on the trade market. If the Jets want to move on from Rodgers, a trade for McCarthy arguably would be the best way to do so.
More NFL: Jets Top Predicted Head Coach Target Rejects Patriots