Bills Could Lose Coordinator, Assistant GM To Jets: 'Balance The Scales'
The Buffalo Bills should make sure to bring home a Super Bowl this winter, as they’re likely to lose a pair of key assets following the season, making next year an uphill battle.
Both offensive coordinator Joe Brady and assistant GM Brian Gaine are hot commodities on the NFL market, with Buffalo’s rival the New York Jets harboring a keen interest in both men.
New York has already interviewed Gaine for its vacant GM position, and while Brady has yet to agree to an interview with the Jets, that might change once Buffalo’s season ends.
Could New York pull off the unthinkable and poach both Brady and Gaine away from Buffalo? It’s an idea that Jets X-Factor’s Stefan Selling loves and also believes is possible.
“The (Jets’) general manager (rumors) vary, with Jon-Eric Sullivan of Green Bay and Mike Greenberg of Tampa Bay being two commonly mentioned candidates,” Selling said on Saturday.
“While these candidates are driving the conversation at the moment, the Jets should also consider a dark-horse route: poaching two crucial members of their strongest division rival.”
“The Jets have requested to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching job, while they interviewed Bills assistant general manager Brian Gaine for their general manager opening. Both candidates have intriguing resumes and a history of success that will excite any Jet fan, but the cherry on top is the opportunity to deplete the franchise that currently runs the AFC East.”
“The Jets have yet to interview or schedule an interview with Brady, but it has not been reported that he declined their interview request, so it remains unknown how things will proceed.”
“Since the Bills ended the Jets’ postseason hopes in 2015, the franchises have moved in opposite directions.”
“Now, the Jets have the opportunity to balance the scales.”
“While this (Brady and Gaine) combination has rarely been mentioned, it’s one of the best options for the Jets.”
Gaine, a former player for the Jets, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs, has over two decades of NFL personnel roles, as pointed out by Selling.
“Gaine was briefly a practice-squad tight end for the Jets in 1996, three years before starting his front-office career with the team. From 1999-2004, he worked as a scout for the Jets, gaining experience as a talent evaluator.”
“Gaine would go on to hold various personnel roles with the (Dallas) Cowboys, (Miami) Dolphins, (Houston) Texans, and Bills before becoming the Texans’ general manager in 2018. However, it was short-lived, as head coach Bill O’Brien won a power struggle and took over as general manager in the summer of 2019.”
It’s clear that Gaine’s destiny is to become a general manager for the long haul, a fate that was deferred in Houston. Should Gaine be hired in New York, he’d be well-positioned to sell Brady on the Jets' head coaching vacancy.
