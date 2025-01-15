Jets Predicted To Hire 'Fired Scapegoat' Away From Bills, Irking Josh Allen
At this point, it’s nearly impossible to keep track of who the New York Jets are hoping to make the franchise’s next head coach.
As Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport noted in a new piece released Wednesday, “Given the 15-plus interviews the Jets either have already conducted or will conduct, just about everyone is on their radar.”
The firing of Robert Saleh (now on the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching radar) has seemingly opened up a million and one possibilities for the Jets as they seek their next leader. Candidates as unlikely as Mike Tomlin and Marcus Freeman have been floated in the media of late, and it’s becoming difficult to pin down who the real options are for New York.
Joining the Jets news train of hypotheticals, Davenport’s report named Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady as a candidate for New York who makes "too much sense."
Davenport believes the talented Brady would be an ideal fit to take over in New York, especially because the Jets would be snatching away a key asset from the Bills by hiring Brady.
“Brady has had something of a roller-coaster NFL career—a red-hot name after running the offense for arguably the best single-season college football team in history, Brady hitched his wagon to Matt Rhule in Carolina and wound up a fired scapegoat for Rhule's failures,” Davenport said.
“Brady ended up in Buffalo, where he took over as offensive coordinator midway through the 2023 campaign.”
“Now, having Josh Allen under center makes an offensive coordinator's job easier, but despite a less-than-stellar wideout corps, the Bills are one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.”
“While speaking to reporters, Allen made it clear he hopes that Brady remains in his current role in 2025.”
“That's the icing on the cake—not only do the Jets get better (by signing Brady), but the Bills get worse.”
Of course, Brady can’t be interviewed by New York at present with the Bills still competing in the playoffs.
Whenever Buffalo is eliminated, however, the Jets should place a call immediately.
