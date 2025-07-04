Chargers Could Trade For Jets' Wide Receiver With Promise
The Los Angeles Chargers might have the chance to poach a young wide receiver from the New York Jets.
According to Last Word On Sports’ David Latham, there might not be room for this 23-year-old pass catcher in New York’s 2025 wide receiver room.
“New York Jets third-round pick Malachi Corley had an unremarkable rookie season, and he may not have a chance to redeem himself in 2025,” Latham wrote.
Latham suggested that Corley “could be the odd man out” when it comes to New York’s receiving corps, given the emergence of Josh Reynolds as WR2 and the return of Allen Lazard.
Naturally, Latham also raised the idea of the Jets trading Corley, mentioning the Los Angeles Chargers as a logical fit:
“Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to win games with a competitive defense and a strong running game. However, if he wants to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, he must find better receivers. Malachi Corley may not be the most well-rounded player at his position, but the Jets receiver has promise as a gadget player. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman could use Corley as a scheme-specific player and pseudo running back with a handful of designated touches per game. This speed element should complement what should be a ferocious downhill rushing attack led by Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton.”
Corley’s rookie season with the Jets was disappointing, to say the least. The 2024 third-round pick out of Western Kentucky caught just three passes for 16 yards (nine games played).
But perhaps a change of scenery would do Corley good.
It’s not difficult to imagine Corley seeing some opportunities in Harbaugh’s offense, and the Jets might be better off without an unused asset on their depth chart, a situation that can often lead to locker room friction.
More NFL: Jets’ Acquisition Of Packers Vet Called ‘Sneaky Great Signing’