Chicago Bears Urged To Poach Center on New York Jets Practice Squad
The New York Jets revamped their offensive line during the offseason, a wise decision from the front office given the play by the unit throughout the past few years.
As they've also seen throughout previous campaigns, injuries could happen at any moment.
The Jets recently addressed that by signing veteran center Connor McGovern to their practice squad last Wednesday.
McGovern, who was the starting center for New York from 2020 until he was injured in 2023, could be useful for a different team.
Throughout the first two weeks of the NFL season, there have been multiple teams with offensive lines that need help. Of those are the Chicago Bears.
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled in his first two games at this level, and while he needs to play better, his offensive line hasn't done him any help.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department believes McGovern could help them fix that, urging the Bears to grab the 31-year-old off the Jets practice squad.
"The Bears have a pretty solid roster overall, but center is one of the few weak spots... It couldn't hurt to throw one more veteran in the mix on the practice squad at least. McGovern had a bad year with the Jets in 2023, but he's been a quality starter in the past and would at least give the club someone with 91 career starts to turn to if one of the two guys mentioned above don't step up."
He told reporters that New York was the only team that could've lured him out of his semi-retirement.
He also noted that the Jets are building something special, and he wanted to be a part of it. That goes to show how much has changed in New York over the past 12 months.
However, he could welcome the opportunity if he gets a chance to play in Chicago.
In 2022, which was his last healthy season, McGovern was one of the better players at his position in the NFL.
He posted a 69.6 overall grade, 69.5 pass blocking grade, and 69.7 run blocking grade, according to PFF.
The Jets could use a player of his caliber if he's fully healthy after he damaged his MCL, but as of now, he remains on their practice squad.
He's an excellent insurance piece to have in New York's back pocket if they deal with an injury to the line.
It wouldn't be surprising to see him on the active roster eventually, which would eliminate a team from picking him up unless they made a trade for the North Dakota native.