Chiefs-Jets Get Unlikely Blockbuster Trade Proposal
It is significantly more likely than not that the New York Jets are not going to trade running back Breece Hall.
Hall was in some trade rumors and speculation early in the offseason, but nothing came of it. The Jets star has high expectations for the 2025 season and recently opened up about a conversation he had with head coach Aaron Glenn about the rumors. Hall shared that Glenn said he doesn't want to trade the young running back.
It's not happening.
While this is the case, it hasn't stopped people from speculating on potential landing spots in a deal. For example, Bleacher Report's Mitchel Milani proposed a swap with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"In his first two years, (Hall) was a per-play, per-carry machine," Milani said. "He is also a really good pass catcher. I could kind of see, stay with me here, some Brian Westbrook in his game if I’m Andy Reid. When I look at the Chiefs’ deficiencies last year, they didn’t have a running back that they could rely on in pass-catching situations. They didn’t have a running back that they could rely on to finish a game...
"Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers took them from a good offense to an all-time explosive level offense. Derrick Henry went to Baltimore with (Lamar Jackson), and they were the best offense in football last year. Saquon Barkley in Philly won them a Super Bowl. Without Saquon, the Eagles don’t win the Super Bowl; they don’t get there. These great running back talents, Breece, has been seen as a top-eight, top-seven, top-five guy at times during his career. If he can get to that point in Kansas City, that would provide (KC) with a three-down threat who can run and who can catch."
Milani floated the idea of flipping Hall to Kansas City for a third-round pick. It's fun to speculate about trades in a slow time in the offseason, but everything the team has said has hinted that Hall isn't going anywhere.
