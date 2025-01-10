Could Jets-Patriots Link Up On Trade Involving 24-Year-Old QB?
The New York Jets have some serious questions that need to be addressed in the quarterback room.
The biggest and most obvious question revolves around the future of Aaron Rodgers. He had an up-and-down 2024 season and certainly has been roasted in the media. Rodgers still finished with 28 touchdown passes even though he clearly was working off the rust his Achilles injury.
If he decides to continue his playing career, it would make a lot of sense for the Jets to bring him back for one more year. He's under contract and it would lead to the least amount of headaches financially.
Even if the Jets bring Rodgers back, it could make sense to bring in another young guy as well. Tyrod Taylor is under contract for the 2025 season and likely will be the backup. The team also selected Jordan Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft.
While this is the case, it could make some sense to roll the dice on another signal-caller for the practice squad at the very least. If the Jets want to do something like this, they should give the New England Patriots a call.
New England is set for the foreseeable future with Drake Maye as the team's starting quarterback. Jacoby Brissett will be a free agent at the end of the year so it wouldn't be a shock to see the team go after another veteran.
The Patriots also have young quarterback Joe Milton III on the roster. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft but didn't see any action until the final game of the season. Milton showed some flashes in the team's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. He finished the game with 241 passing yards, one touchdown pass, 16 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown.
Since then, there has been some chatter about Milton as a trade candidate this offseason. The Jets should be considering all options at this point. Milton isn't the long-term answer, but why not add him to the organization in some capacity, likely the practice squad. If he could be had for something like a late-round pick, why not?
More NFL: Jets Top Predicted Head Coach Target Rejects Patriots