Davante Adams Talks New York Jets Future Amid Potential Rebuild
The New York Jets traded for Davante Adams earlier in the season, a move that seemed to be the right one at the time.
Whether the Jets found success or not, it's tough to blame the front office too much for making a deal. Adams is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but sometimes, trades don't work out.
It's unfortunate that things have gone the way they have, but it's tough to blame Adams too much for everything. He's shown up and has been willing to play, producing at a decent level along the way. He isn't what he used to be, similar to Aaron Rodgers, but that was expected, given he's 31 years old.
Nonetheless, his future in New York is in question. He's under contract through 2026 and will have a cap charge of $38.3 million in both years. The team will have to decide whether they want to cut him or negotiate a new deal.
Adams doesn't have much control over his future here. Given everything New York City has to offer, he could want to stay around, but this is a business, and he understands that if the Jets don't want him, there isn't much he can do.
"That's a great question, and I truly don't have the answer to it right now," said Adams, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I would love to be a part of this football team. ... I'd love to go to war with these guys, but it's a business and there are a lot of pieces, contractually, and, obviously, with Aaron's future -- a lot of things that I can't control."
New York hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but it's only a matter of days before that happens. Even if they play well toward the end of the season, it's tough to imagine a scenario where Woody Johnson would be content with bringing back Rodgers, Adams, and others.
However, Adams believes if they play well, there's a chance they could run it back in 2025.
"Hopefully," he said, "we do enough to where everybody's feeling like it's the right thing to do for us to stay here."
That's wishful thinking from the future Hall of Fame wide receiver. Things have to change, and despite the likelihood of this organization heading into another rebuild, it seems that would be the right decision.
Adams and Rodgers are all-time greats, but in typical Jets fashion, it didn't go as planned.