Three New York Jets, Miami Dolphins Offensive Stars to Watch on Sunday
If the New York Jets lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, then they will be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
To be clear, this Jets (3-9) offense helped realistically eliminate New York from the postseason a while back.
The Jets are the second-worst offense in the NFL in yards per game (291.3) and tied for the among the worst rushing offenses in the league at 87.3. Plus, New York averages less than 19 poitns per game.
Miami (5-7) needs the win on Sunday to remain in the AFC playoff hunt. The Dolphins average 328.9 total yards, 110.3 rushing yards and 19.3 points per game.
Neither of these teams have been particularly electrifying this year.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers is the starter for Sunday’s game, and if one is being honest, benching him is unnecessary. The die is cast on this season and keeping Rodgers on the field may actually help the Jets’ draft chances because they can’t win with him.
He’s thrown for 2,627 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. But, for every good or great pass he throws, he throws something like the overthrow of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, which was a play before he threw a game-changing interception to Seattle’s Leonard Williams.
RB Breece Hall
Hall has rushed for 692 yards and four touchdowns and caught 46 passes for 401 yards and two scores. Those are good numbers. And, yet, it seems like Hall isn’t being used enough. And he seems to agree.
This week, SNY insider Connor Hughes reported that both Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson are dissatisfied with how they’re being used in the offense. Hall has one 100-yard rushing game and hasn’t carried the ball more than 20 times in any game. Either the Jets are worried about durability or, for some reason, they just don’t know how to properly use him.
WR Davante Adams
Adams has played six games for the Jets, which seems like a fact that doesn’t seem real give that it feels like he was with Las Vegas not too long ago. But that’s life on a losing team.
Adams has 31 receptions as a Jet, which is third-best on the team behind Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin. So some of that Rodgers-Adams chemistry still exists. It just isn’t what it used to be.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa
The conversation around Tagovailoa is about his concussions, and he had a gruesome one earlier this season. But, on the field he’s an efficient passer who has completed 74.5% of his throws for 2,125 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s blaming himself for the Dolphins’ situation. But when he’s on the field he produces.
RB De'Von Achane
Miami’s running game is only a little better than New York’s, and one could argue that the Dolphins don’t use Achane enough, either. He’s rushed for 576 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also has 57 receptions for 429 yards and six scores.
The Dolphins like to spread the wealth in the running game. But Achane can shoulder the production when given the chance.
TE Jonnu Smith
Yes, the Dolphins have a pair of speedsters in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and both will be factors. But, when Tagovailoa needs a key reception at a key moment, watch Smith.
He leads Miami with 58 receptions, has nearly as many receiving yards (648) as Hill (654) and the same amount of touchdown receptions as Hill (four). Smith will keep the Jets’ linebackers busy all afternoon.