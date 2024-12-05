New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Hints at Lack of Ownership Support
Apparently, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t worried about getting fired. After all, Jets owner Woody Johnson has already fired two employees this year.
Rodgers was asked a bit more directly about comments he made during Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show about ownership support for a new head coach and general manager, both of which New York will need next season.
During Tuesday’s interview, Rodgers wasn’t asked directly about Jets ownership. He was asked about that sort of support in general terms.
In summary, he said ownership should hire the general manager and the head coach and then fully support them so they can do their job. His example was the Detroit Lions and the support it offered head coach Dan Campbell as the example.
One can’t argue with that. The Lions are the NFC’s top team.
Contrast that to Johnson. After a Week 5 loss he fired head coach Robert Saleh. During the bye week he fired general manager Joe Douglas.
In between, Johnson reportedly wanted the coaching staff to bench Rodgers after a Week 4 loss and was apparently instrumental in having safety Tony Adams benched two weeks ago.
On Wednesday, Rodgers usually speaks to the local media. Interested in getting a sense of how Rodgers feels about Jets ownership support, he was asked directly if he felt that support.
"Is that a rhetorical question?" Rodgers said. "I cited an example I've seen. There were other examples in Green Bay, both for and maybe not as for whoever was in charge. But I think it's an important part of ownership to hire the right guys, set the vision and support them when the outside world is trying to tear them down."
Given the circumstances of this season, Rodgers was asked for a bit more clarification. Specifically, he was asked if Johnson had been publicly supportive.
Rodgers turned the question around on the reporters.
“I mean, I'd have to look,” he said. “I don't follow a lot of stuff. I'd have to ask you guys. Has there been a lot of public comments, supportive comments?”
One reporter said that the only thing there had been from ownership was firings.
“Yeah, so there’s your answer,” Rodgers said with a smile.
Rodgers will be the starting quarterback when the Jets (3-9) face the Miami Dolphins (5-7) on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern. This has not been Rodgers’ best season, but he said on Wednesday that he’s committed to playing out the season, saying one of his goals after last year’s Achilles injury was to play every game in 2024.