Denver Broncos Superstar Sets up New York Jets Star for Huge Payday
The New York Jets have one of the best defensive players in the NFL in Sauce Gardner. Entering his third year, he is largely recognized as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the game and one of those players quarterbacks rarely throw towards.
And, earlier this week, he got a huge assist from another cornerback when it comes to his contract future in the league.
Patrick Surtain, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, reportedly agreed to a new four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos, per ESPN. That extension comes with $77.5 million in guaranteed money and makes him the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.
Guess who's coming up on an opportunity to get a new deal with the Jets? That's right, Gardner.
When Gardner was selected the Jets’ first-round pick in 2022 he signed a four-year, $38.7 million guaranteed contract with New York as the No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati.
He can’t do anything with his deal now, and in fairness he’s well paid given his status as a third-year player. But, after the 2024 season, he enters a period where he and the Jets can negotiate a contract extension. The Jets also hold a fifth-year option on Gardner because he was a first-round pick.
Depending upon the team and the player, some get an extension done quickly. Others take some time.
The case of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of note. He was selected in the first round in 2020 and signed his four-year rookie deal. After Lamb played three seasons and had established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option at their earliest convenience, one that would have had Lamb count nearly $18 million against this year’s cap.
Lamb had another huge season in 2023. Instead of playing on the fifth-year option, he chose to hold out.
He just signed a massive extension with the Cowboys, a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million in guaranteed money. It includes the largest signing bonus ever given to a wide receiver — $38 million. Many believe the deal set a market for the next first-round receiver up for a new deal, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase.
Surtain’s deal averages $24 million per year. He’s entering his fourth season and is already an All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He was also on PFWA All-Rookie team in 2021. Notably, the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option in April and Surtain didn’t hold out.
It’s a near-certainty the Jets will pick up Gardner’s option next year. He’s already an two-time All-Pro selection. Plus, he was the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The only question is what happens after the Jets pick up that option?