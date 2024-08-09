New York Jets Challenge Sauce Gardner to Improve in One Area This Season
The New York Jets are getting ready for the 2024-25 season, which is looking to be one of the brightest in franchise history. The foundation is set for the Jets, and if they don't accomplish their goals, there are no excuses.
They have some of the top players in the NFL on both sides of the football. Sauce Gardner, arguably the best cornerback in the league, will be tasked with keeping New York's defense as one of the best in the NFL.
It's tough to say that there's a certain area or something that he needs to improve upon. Sure, every player could get better, but Gardner is as good as it gets.
Despite being a young star and somebody who should have a long, successful NFL career, head coach Robert Saleh challenged him to add one part to his game this year.
“The challenge: catch the ball,” Saleh said, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. “He had a lot of opportunities last year, and I think he’s up for that challenge.”
In his first two seasons, he's been named an All-Pro twice, made two Pro Bowl teams, and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, he's only had two interceptions, both of which came in his rookie campaign.
There are a few reasons for that.
Opposing offenses understand that there isn't much they can do when he's lined up against their wide receivers, which gives them no reason to throw the football on his side of the field. That can be said for many of the Jets' defensive players, but it's a big thing for Gardner.
Teams don't want to throw the football his way, but he isn't making any excuses.
“I don’t really use the ball not coming my way as an excuse,” Gardner said. “If I was to have four picks last season, none of that would matter. If I had four picks, that would be a pretty good year.”
Four interceptions would be a step in the right direction in terms of improving in that area, but at the end of the day, if he can continue to hold some of the top wide receivers in football to limited yards and touchdowns, that's more important.
With everybody bringing their A-game against New York this time around, he'll have to be ready. If anything, however, he should be even better in 2024. The Jets' defense spent a ridiculous amount of time on the field in 2023 due to their offense, but that shouldn't be the case this year.