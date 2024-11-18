Detroit Lions Boss Raves About Potential New York Jets Coaching Candidate
The Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL. With that comes a staff ripe for the poaching.
Their head coach, Dan Campbell, knows it. Both of his top coordinators could be up for head-coaching jobs when the offseason hiring cycle starts.
The New York Jets will undoubtedly be looking for a new coach. It’s nearly impossible for them to keep interim coach Jeff Ulbrich as they’ve won just one game since he took over for Robert Saleh.
Whether anyone would want to work for owner Woody Johnson is a different discussion. But, in a recent Sports Illustrated about potential head-coaching candidates Campbell praised his defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, extensively.
“The more challenges you throw at [Aaron Glenn], the more he thrives. AG is a grinder and always looks for the matchups first,” Campbell said to SI’s Conor Orr.
If Glenn sounds familiar to Jets fans, there’s a reason. He played for the franchise from 1994-2001.
The Jets selected Glenn with their first-round pick in 1994. He spent the first eight years of his 15-year NFL career with New York and was twice selected to the Pro Bowl. He was named to the Jets’ all-decade team for the 1990s.
In 1996 he led the league with two interception returns for a touchdown. He played for four other franchises, made one other Pro Bowl appearance and had 41 career interceptions by the time he retired after the 2008 season.
He moved into coaching in 2014 after a three-year front office stint, two years of which were with the Jets as a personnel scout.
He spent five seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a defensive backs coach. There, he worked alongside Campbell, who was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach.
When Campbell took over in Detroit, Glenn followed and became the defensive coordinator.
Their partnership has led to a renaissance in Motown, where the Lions are coming off a trip to the NFC Championship Game and are 9-1, which is the best record in the NFC.
This season might be Glenn’s best job as coordinator, as the Lions’ defense continues to hum without top pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6.
“For him, it’s, ‘How do we minimize their strengths and accentuate ours, regardless of who is available?’” Campbell said to SI. “He’s an outstanding communicator, teacher and motivator. With AG, it’s all about accountability and he refuses to accept excuses, which has been key for us this year with several injuries.”
Those are the types of credentials that can make for a good head coach. The Jets ties don’t hurt, either. It will make Glenn a name to watch during this coaching cycle.