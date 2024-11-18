Four Takeaways From New York Jets Last-Minute Loss to Indianapolis Colts
The New York Jets suffered yet another loss, and if their season wasn’t over already, it certainly is now.
Against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jets once again came up short. New York was down early and made a nice comeback to get a comfortable lead. But New York once again couldn’t get it done late.
Down 13-0 in the first half, the Jets scored a touchdown right before the half. After halftime, New York took the lead and they played well in the second half. However, despite a lead late, they were unable to finish the job as the Colts scored with less than a minute to take the lead and the game.
It was another tough loss for the Jets (3-8), who now have a 4% chance of making the playoffs per ESPN, as they head into their bye week. Here are four takeaways from the loss to Indianapolis.
Adams Gets Going
Since joining the Jets, Adams hasn’t looked to be all that in sync with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense. However, the former All-Pro wide receiver had one of his better game since the trade. Adams totaled six receptions on seven targets and 72 receiving yards. Those aren’t elite numbers for a player of his caliber, but it was a step in the right direction.
Hall Shines
The best player on the field for the Jets was running back Breece Hall. The talented running back put together a solid game as a runner and as a receiver. On the ground, Hall totaled 78 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. In the passing game, he also chipped in with a team-high seven receptions with a touchdown. His role in the offense has been a inconsistent this season, but New York made it a priority to get him the ball on Sunday.
Rodgers Lacks Big Play Ability
Father time may have caught up to Rodgers, as the future Hall of Famer didn’t play particularly well. While the Jets scored 27 points, Rodgers missed several throws down the field that could have helped put the game out of reach. The veteran totaled 184 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, but the offense continued to lack big plays. Rodgers didn’t seem capable of throwing the ball down the field with any consistency.
Defense Lets Them Down
While many things happened in the first 55 minutes of the game, this came down to the New York defense not being able to stop Indianapolis late. The Jets’ offense certainly did their part. But, the defense allowed a touchdown to Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson with less than a minute to go. The daunting defense from last year simply hasn’t been the same this year.