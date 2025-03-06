DK Metcalf To Jets? Here's Seahawks' Reported Asking Price For Trade
Could DK Metcalf be a realistic trade target for the New York Jets? Maybe, maybe not.
One thing is certain, however: There's no way the Jets would pay the Seahawks' reported asking price.
Metcalf, a true No. 1 receiver, requested a trade this week, according to multiple reports. On Thursday morning, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported what Seattle wants in return for the star wideout.
"The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources," Russini wrote on the X platform. "Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year. Multiple teams have inquired."
Perhaps some team will be crazy enough to offer those kinds of assets for Metcalf. However, the far more likely scenario is the Seahawks setting the bar unreasonably high only to settle for a more realistic package, such as a second-round pick and a Day 3 pick.
Regardless, there are cases for and against the Jets pursuing a Metcalf trade.
On one hand, Metcalf, who's still just 27 years old and topped 900 yards in each of his first six seasons, would be a perfect complement to Garrett Wilson following the release of Davante Adams. On the other hand, the Jets probably shouldn't be in the business of dishing out large contracts to receivers before figuring out who'll replace Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
Nevertheless, New York at least should kick the tires on a potential trade for Metcalf.
