Jets Land Top QB Prospect, Intriguing WR In New Three-Round Mock Draft
The New York Jets soon will be without Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. In a new mock draft, Pro Football Focus has the Jets replacing both stars in the first three rounds.
PFF published three-round mock drafts for all 32 teams last week. Let's look at their predictions for the Jets with pick Nos. 7, 42 and 92.
Round 1 (7): QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Round 2 (42): CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Round 3 (92): WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
"With Aaron Rodgers no longer part of Gang Green, the Jets will probably have to deal with a stopgap type of quarterback -- that is unless Sanders were to somehow fall to No. 7, which is unlikely but not altogether impossible, especially if the Raiders pay a quarterback in free agency," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "Sanders’ turnover-free play style (1.3% turnover-worthy play rate) aligns with what new OC Tanner Engstrand strove to imbue in Jared Goff.
"Beyond quarterback, New York is staring down potential big holes at corner and wide receiver, as neither D.J. Reed nor Davante Adams is probable to be on the 2025 roster. Thomas feels like a player that Glenn could easily fall in love with opposite Sauce Gardner, while Johnson (87.0 PFF receiving grade) could help fill some of Adams’ slot usage with plus route running."
Jets fans surely would be happy with those results. However, it's fair to wonder whether Sanders and Cam Ward both will be off the board before New York is on the clock, leaving the Jets to target other areas of need.
Thankfully, all of these questions will be answered when the 2025 NFL Draft starts on April 24.
More NFL: Elite Offensive Prospect Slides To Jets In Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft