Davante Adams Released: Jets Reportedly Cut Star WR After Failed Trade Search

Adams will be playing elsewhere in 2025

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich speaks with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warmups for their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich speaks with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warmups for their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The Davante Adams era in New York is over.


The Jets released the star receiver on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news of Adams' departure. ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the release of Adams, who wasn't guaranteed any money in 2025, will result in $29.9 million in cap savings for New York.


The Jets reportedly attempted to find a trade partner for Adams over the last week, but the search yielded no suitors. Now, Adams is free to sign with any team.


New York sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Adams in a mid-season trade. The 32-year-old wideout caught 67 balls for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games for the Jets.


Multiple reports indicate Aaron Rodgers will want to take Adams with him to his next team once he becomes a free agent. The New England Patriots reportedly also could be interested in adding Adams, who played for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when he was the head coach in Vegas.

