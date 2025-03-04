Elite Offensive Prospect Slides To Jets In Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets need offensive line help, and Lance Zierlein believes they'll find some atop the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his latest mock draft, Zierlein has the Jets using the seventh-overall pick on LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, who's among the more polarizing prospects in this year's class. Campbell's ability isn't questioned; rather, experts are split on whether his relatively short arms will force a move from tackle to guard in the pros.
"Give the Jets credit: They keep trying to build the fronts," Zierlein wrote in a mock draft published Monday. "But that undertaking has produced mixed results. They swing again, and I think this one is a hit. Campbell's a player who can add toughness and football character to this lineup at right tackle."
Notably, Zierlein has the New England Patriots selecting offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 4 pick. Prior to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, most mock drafts had Campbell going ahead of Membou.
Still, most Jets fans probably would prefer for New York to use the No. 7 pick to target one of this year's top quarterback prospects. With the draft just over a month away, it's unclear whether Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could be available at the No. 7 spot or the Jets would need to trade up to draft either prospect.
