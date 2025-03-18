ESPN Names This Jets Signing 'Biggest Head-Scratcher' Of NFL Free Agency
The New York Jets surprised many by giving a three-year contract to cornerback Brandon Stephens. But was the signing really as bad as many believe?
At least one ESPN NFL analyst believes so.
ESPN recently polled multiple insiders to identify the "biggest head-scratcher" move from the first week of NFL free agency. And Aaron Schatz, best known as creator of FTN Fantasy's DVOA metric, gave the dubious honor to Stephens.
"The Jets' signing cornerback Brandon Stephens," Schatz wrote in his answer. "Stephens -- who got a three-year, $36 million deal -- was the clear weakness in Baltimore's secondary last season. Yes, cornerback stats are inconsistent from year to year, but he ranked 81st out of 92 qualifying cornerbacks in my coverage DVOA metric in 2024."
Other top analytics services back up Schatz's claim. Stephens last season ranked 100th among all cornerbacks by Pro Football Network and finished 83rd or lower in three of his first four seasons.
Nevertheless, Stephens is talented and the Jets needed to add a corner after watching D.J. Reed sign with the Detroit Lions. Stephens currently projects as New York's No. 2 cornerback opposite Sauce Gardner.
Speaking of Gardner, he could be on the verge of becoming the NFL's highest-paid corner.
