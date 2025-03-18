Keep This Harsh Quote About Sauce Gardner In Mind As Jets Pursue Extension
Just how good is Sauce Gardner?
Many believe the two-time First-Team All-Pro easily ranks among the elite cornerbacks in the NFL. As such, the general expectation is that the New York Jets will give Gardner a record-setting contract extension this offseason.
However, not everyone is sold on Gardner as one of the two or three best corners in the game. In fact, Gardner was given a scathing review last year in an ESPN polling of top NFL executives, coaches and scouts.
"One of the most overrated players in the league," a "high-ranking NFL personnel evaluator" told ESPN. "You could call holding on him every play."
Now, Gardner still ranked third in the poll's cornerback rankings. And one quoted AFC scout called him "the best" cornerback in the game.
Still, there are others who believe the hype surrounding Gardner doesn't match reality. Moreover, Gardner is coming off a season in which he ranked 32nd among all corners by Pro Football Focus. He ranked first and third in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
At the end of the day, the Jets probably will give Gardner the contract he wants.
"Sauce Gardner will be the highest-paid NFL cornerback once the Jets extend him," SNY-TV's Connor Hughes confidently stated last week.
That's probably true. But if the Jets make Gardner the NFL's highest-paid corner, that won't necessarily mean they believe he deserves to be. To that end, perhaps these negotiations won't go as smoothly as many expect.
Just something to think about.
