Ex-Steelers Star Throws Twist In Aaron Rodgers Saga
How long will it be until we find out about the future of former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers?
New York announced that it would be moving on from Rodgers in February and he officially became a free agent in March. It's unclear what is going to happen, but the two options seem to be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers or heading off into retirement. NFL experts have weighed in left and right about his future, including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport talking about these two options on Monday.
It's unknown when he will make a decision but former Steelers star Antonio Brown has been posting up a storm on X. Throughout the entire offseason to this point, he has shared posts left and right saying Rodgers will land in Pittsburgh. He shared another post on Monday hinting at a decision in the near future.
"Don’t forget where you heard about the Aaron Rodgers signing…" Brown shared with an emoji with the word "Soon" and an emoji with a person with a finger over their mouth.
Brown spent nine years in Pittsburgh. That makes what he shared interesting, but he also posts a lot of wild things on social media so it's hard to really know how true it is.
Rodgers is a tough person to predict so it's best to just take him at his word. He recently joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and said something is going on in his personal life which has taken his attention away from this decision. He'll make some sort of choice at some point. Until he himself says it though, it's hard to take anything else too seriously.
