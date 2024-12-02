Explaining New York Jets’ Choke Against Seahawks in Five Key Numbers
The New York Jets have managed to lose games every which way this season. But their 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was an epic collapse.
In some ways it was same movie, different script. In other ways, it was just a microcosm of this whole season.
As ESPN noted after the game there were five numbers, both in the game and in the season, that explained, in part, what happened on Sunday.
The Penalties
For three quarters, the Jets played relatively clean football. But, by the end of the fourth quarter, they had 11 penalties.
Their last drive defense was a complete failure of discipline. On Seattle’s final scoring drive, the Jets committed five penalties, four which helped the Seahawks extend the drive, including three on fourth downs. The fifth was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Seattle scored. It was meaningless, considering Seattle also committed a penalty and they offset.
So New York had that going for it.
Fourth-Down Penalties
With those penalties the Jets have now allowed five first downs by penalty on fourth down this season, which just happens to be the most in the league.
It’s even worse. It’s tied for the most of any NFL team this century. Plus, the two the Jets committed against Seattle wasn’t even their worst single-game total this season. New York had it happen three times against Houston and, somehow, the Jets won that game.
Scoreless Second Half
The Jets failed to score in the second half, the third time that’s happened this season. Per ESPN, that’s tied for the most this season with the Titans, Jaguars and Dolphins.
The Extra Week
The Jets should have come off the bye week rested, and it appears they did. But it didn’t matter on Sunday. New York lost anyway.
It seems the Jets have a problem when they’re given extra rest. Per ESPN, New York is 4-25 since 2016 when they have more than the traditional week between games.
Fourth-Quarter Leads
Given the circumstances, one can be forgiven if it’s hard to recall that the Jets led the game in the fourth quarter. But, New York did before Zack Charbonnet’s touchdown run.
It was the fourth time this season the Jets have lost a fourth-quarter lead. When New York gets a lead, it can’t seem to finish.
So, the Jets are now guaranteed another losing season. New York is in need of a new general manager and a new head coach. But, the Jets are still finding creative ways to lose game.