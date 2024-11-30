New York Jets Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis Against Seattle Seahawks
The New York Jets play the first of their final six games of the season when they host the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Fox will broadcast the game.
The Jets (3-8) we're in the midst of preparing for a new coaching and general manager search, thanks to a lost season that led owner Woody Johnson to fire both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
New York is partnering with The 33rd Team to help it vet candidates for both jobs. It will certainly be Johnson's decision, and the belief is that he'll hire a GM and then the GM and Johnson will collaborate on hiring the head coach.
But, for the next six weeks, all New York can do is plan.
The Seahawks (6-5) are in a much better position going into this game. They're tied for the lead in the NFC West with Arizona and Seattle is coming off a victory over the Cardinals last week that gives them the tiebreaker in the division — for now.
Seattle is on a hot streak and the Jets have lost seven of their last eight games.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Seattle Seahawks 27, New York Jets 21
Normally, I would take New York here regardless of the record because Seattle is the road team and it will have to travel across three time zones for the game. That’s usually a recipe for a loss for the road team.
Here’s why I’m taking the Seahawks. I just don’t trust the Jets at this point. Two weeks ago I took them against the Colts and I felt that was the game where New York could restore any trust in my ability to project who will win and who will lose. And, yet, the Colts won. And the Jets had every opportunity to win.
The franchise is reeling and it’s already in next year mode when it comes to hiring a new coach and general manager. Jeff Ulbrich isn’t getting the job. He won’t even be there next year. Now, I don’t believe Jets players are just going to completely check out. But, the reality is New York isn’t a good team and the Seahawks are better. That’s what will carry the day on Sunday.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Seattle Seahawks 21
Even though the New York Jets weren't playing last week, there was no shortage of storylines for the team. Now, the Jets will be back on the field after the bye week to face quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Perhaps the week off will have helped Aaron Rodgers get a bit healthier, as he has been battling some injuries. A 1pm start in New York is a tough schedule spot for the Seahawks, and the Jets might be able to surprise people this week with a healthy quarterback.