New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks Top Defensive Matchups to Watch
It's been a rough season for the New York Jets defense but Sunday gives the unit an opportunity to put together a better performance as they host the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. eastern at MetLife Stadium.
New York (3-8) entered the season with one of the most respected units in the NFL. As the Jets enter this game, they have one of the worst run-stopping units in the league, have racked up two games in which they missed 20 tackles and have created just two turnovers in their last eight games.
There have been pockets of great performances, but the unit as a whole has been utterly inconsistent.
Seattle's defense looks middle of the road on paper, but the unit is giving up just 22 points per game and is doing a better job than New York of creating turnovers.
The unit doesn't have the cachet of the “Legion of Boom” anymore, but under first-year head coach Mike MacDonald, the defense has improved and it's helping the Seahawks win games as they're tied for the lead in the NFC West.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering the game.
New York Jets
LB Jamien Sherwood
Amid all the inconsistency, Sherwood has been an absolute rock star for The Jets. Injuries to veterans like C.J. Mosley have pushed him into the starting lineup and he's responded with a team-leading 103 tackles, along with two sacks. He also has seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. One shudders to think where the Jets would be without the 24-year-old.
DL Quinnen Williams
Let's not sugarcoat it. Williams had a rough start to the season. He looked like his season would be looked upon as underachievement.
Well, Williams has turned it around. He now has six sacks, 32 tackles and seven tackles for loss, along with a team-leading 16 quarterback hits. He also helped force the Jets’ only turnover against Indianapolis. Now the 27-year-old wants to finish the season with a flourish.
CB Sauce Gardner
The pressure is on the third-year cornerback who is considered to be one of the best in the NFL. By his own admission and by objective analysis, he has not played like it.
He is in the midst of a two-year drought without an interception. He has 36 tackles, but his misses have become scrutinized by fans and media alike. He's defended four passes, but teams are still unwilling to throw his way.
With a new regime coming in, it's time for Gardner to show the Jets why he's worthy of a fifth-year contract option next offseason.
Seattle Seahawks
S Julian Love
Love leads the Seattle defense with 76 tackles. Incredibly, the 26-year-old has 56 solo tackles. The Jets could use that sure-handedness. Love also has three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Love will be around the football all afternoon and has shown a penchant for making big plays.
OLB Derick Hall
Hall is having a terrific year for the Seahawks. The 23-year-old has a team-leading six sacks. He also has 29 tackles, including four tackles for loss. Earlier this season he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. He's still early in his career, but he's starting to look like he'll be a star in this defense for years to come.
DE Leonard Williams
The 30-year-old veteran is showing that he still has plenty left in the tank. He enters this game with 31 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss and a team-leading 18 quarterback hits.
While nose tackle Jarran Reed is going to be the top defender stopping the run, Williams has the capability to set the edge and help out in that area.