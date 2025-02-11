Field Yates Has Jets Landing Elite EDGE Prospect In Latest Mock Draft
The New York Jets have needs across their roster, even on defense. So, how will they use the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
In his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Field Yates has New York using the pick to select Georgia edge rusher Mykell Williams, one of the best defensive prospects in the class.
"It sounds as if the Jets are going to move on from Aaron Rodgers and make a change at quarterback," Yates wrote. "But with the top two passers off the board, the Jets probably would have to look elsewhere at No. 7. Perhaps they look at the Day 2 quarterbacks or just address the spot in free agency.
"Regardless, I think New York turns to the defense here, and Williams would boost a pass rush that needs more of an edge presence to complement Will McDonald IV, who broke out in 2024 with 10.5 sacks. Williams has rare length, power and more pass-rush juice than his sack numbers suggest (14 over three seasons)."
As Yates alluded to, the Jets are expected to split from Rodgers in the near future. The future Hall of Famer could retire or be released; either way, he won't be in New York next season.
With that in mind, should the Jets use their top draft pick to select the best player available, or as a chip to target one of the top QBs in the class? That remains to be seen, but how New York handles its quarterback situation will be one of the top storylines of the NFL offseason.
