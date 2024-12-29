Former New York Jets Coach Says Superstar is Trying to Get Released
There aren’t many people that can say they know how New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ mind really works. But one former Jets head coach believes he’s cracked the code.
Eric Mangini, who knows how Jets owner Woody Johnson’s mind works after he coached the Jets from 2006-08, told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd earlier this week that he believes Rodgers’ recent public comments is the 41-year-old passer’s way of signaling to the organization that he wants out.
Mangini pointed to Rodgers’ recent “I’ve never been released by a teenager” comment as a “direct shot” at Johnson.
“So to me, as soon as he said that, in my mind said he wants out,” Mangini said. “But he doesn’t want to retire, obviously. He wants to get paid and not have to deal with any of the givebacks that come with retirement.”
Rodgers’ comment referred to a report in The Athletic a couple of weeks ago in which it was revealed that Johnson, among other things, was interested in a player’s Madden ratings when making decisions. That interest was reportedly fed by his two sons, who are now teenagers.
Other reports from earlier this season, when Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas, indicated that Johnson suggested that Rodgers be benched after a Week 4 loss. His conversation was with Douglas, then-head coach Robert Saleh and other football decision-makers. The Jets ultimately opted not to bench Rodgers, but Saleh was fired the next week.
This week, Rodgers was asked if the Jets had indicated to him that they wanted him back next season. His response was, “You should ask Woody,” referring to Johnson. He also said he and the owner hadn’t spoken in weeks.
Rodgers has repeatedly said he needs a month after the season to figure out if he wants to play in 2025. But, if he does return, he wants to return with the Jets.
Unless, of course, the Jets release him. That would give Rodgers the chance to find a new team but leave New York on the hook for a cap hit.
Mangini worked for Johnson for three years as he was hired away from working for Bill Belichick to be head coach. He led the Jets to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth in his first season, but he ended up getting sacked after three seasons with a 23-25 record. After two more years leading Cleveland, he has a 33-47 record in five years as an NFL head coach. He hasn’t led a team since.