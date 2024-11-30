Former New York Jets Quarterback Not Out for ‘Revenge’ on Sunday
It’s not like Geno Smith hasn’t played the New York Jets since he left the organization after the 2016 season. It’s just that he hasn’t played against them in New York since then.
So, this week hits just a little bit differently for the 11-year veteran.
The former second-round pick and starter for the Jets will lead the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) into MetLife Stadium on Sunday for its game with the Jets (3-8).
Smith is in a far different place than he was in 2016. Back then, injuries and a loss of confidence led New York to release him after four seasons. But, in his rookie season in 2013, he was pressed into the starting role and helped New York go 8-8.
But an ACL injury ended his 2016 season and he wandered pro football for a few years before landing in Seattle in 2020 as a backup to Russell Wilson.
In 2022, he took over the starting job and was named the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
At 34 years old, Smith is having a renaissance. As he prepares to face his old team again, he said to reporters in Seattle earlier this week that he has nothing but respect for the Jets when asked about getting “revenge” against his former team.
“I've always had tremendous love and respect for that organization," Smith said in comments conveyed by Seahawks.com. "Obviously, the team that drafted me gave me a chance out of the gate. A lot of great people there, some people that I was there with, a lot of those people are now gone. So as far as the whole revenge thing, that's not on my mind. Like I said, man, there's a lot of great people in that city that I still talk to and I still love and still support me and so it's the biggest game of the year because it's the next game. But obviously, because I was drafted there it's going to be a narrative that's built.”
Those comments are similar to ones he made on “Up and Adams” last month when asked about his time in New York.
“I would say that I had some self-inflicted wounds,” he said. “I had some things that I needed to mature a little bit when I was there. I'll own that.”
This season Smith leads the NFL in completions (280) and passing yards per game (275.9) as he’s completed nearly 70% of his passes. He’s thrown for 3,035 yards and 12 touchdowns, but a troubling 12 interceptions. Seattle enters the game tied for the NFC West lead.