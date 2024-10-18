New York Jets Should Shop Veteran Receiver After Acquiring Davante Adams
The New York Jets made a huge addition earlier this week when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.
With their season on the brink and the offense sputtering, it was a much-needed addition. The chemistry and cohesion he has with Aaron Rodgers should help improve the output, which has been lacking.
However, with Adams now in the fold, it means the pecking order at the position will be changing. Garrett Wilson is no longer the unquestioned No. 1 option, as it would not be surprising to see the Hall of Fame duo rekindle their production from the Green Bay Packers.
We have seen the veteran quarterback find success targeting Allen Lazard, as their rapport has been on full display.
Also, rookie third-round pick Malachi Corley is still waiting in the wings.
With so many options at wide receiver, before even taking into consideration the talent at tight end and running back, where does that leave veteran Mike Williams? More than likely, he will find his name in trade rumors as well.
New York’s signing of the talented veteran pass catcher was lauded in the offseason for the upside he brings to the field as a big play threat. Working his way back from a knee injury, he has yet to regain his form with the Jets and it is hard to envision it happening now that Adams is in the fold.
Seeing what kind of value he has on the trade market would make a lot of sense. It likely won’t be much, but receiving even a Day 3 pick in exchange for him is better than nothing.
And that is exactly what ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes could happen.
In a recent piece, he highlighted some offers that could be floated around the league ahead of the trade deadline, which is set for November 5th. He suggests that New York make a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh will get an up-close look at the veteran this weekend, as the Jets and Steelers are set to face off.
In Barnwell's pitch, Williams would head to the Steel City in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick in Barnwell’s proposed deal.
“...In addition to not being on the same page with Aaron Rodgers, Williams doesn't quite look all the way back from the torn ACL he suffered in September 2023. In 2022, his last full season, his average maximum speed when running routes was 14.4 mph, which ranked 27th out of 104 wideouts. This season, his average maximum speed has dropped to 12.9 mph, which ranks 99th,” wrote the ESPN staff writer.
Things changed from the spring when Williams was thought of as a key piece of this offense. He is no longer a fit, making him an ideal trade target for a team in the Steelers desperate for some help alongside George Pickens at wide receiver.