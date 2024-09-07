Former New York Jets Star Says These Offensive Performers Must Come Through
Anthony Becht is, understandably, partial to the New York Jets. He started his career with the Jets and, in a full circle moment, is the franchise’s new radio analyst for game broadcasts, alongside play-by-play voice Bob Wischusen.
Jets fans will be hearing from the former ESPN analyst every week this season as he replaces former defensive lineman Marty Lyons in the booth.
That means Becht has been around a lot of training camp this summer and been on the mic for the team’s preseason games. During an appearance on the “Flight Deck” podcast with ESPN’s Rick Cimini, Becht was asked which players or positions he thought really had to come through for the Jets to have the sort of season they’re envisioning, which is one that reaches the playoffs.
Becht was quick to point out that he has his eye on two offensive players — wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mike Williams.
“The two receivers are clearly a place for me to watch and see how that grows,” Becht said.
Lazard, 28, was a player the Jets imported from Green Bay as a free agent due to his experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In five seasons with the Packers — his first of which featured just one reception — he caught 169 passes for 2,236 and 20 touchdowns.
Last season, without Rodgers, his numbers regressed — 23 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown. That won’t do for a player that signed a four-year, $44 million deal last offseason.
“Will he bounce back and have a better year?” Becht said. “I think he will. I think he's had a great training camp, and I think the Aaron Rodgers effect will help him play better.”
As for Williams, he played just three games a season ago for the Los Angeles Chargers before he tore his ACL. By that point he already had 19 receptions. For his NFL career he’s caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.
New York signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason. The belief is that he’ll play on Monday against San Francisco, though his snap count may be limited. A healthy Williams could be a real boost to this offense, Becht said.
“What does he look like? How does he contribute to this football team?” Becht said. “Man if he's anywhere close to where he was at when he peaked that's a huge deal for the Jets.”
Becht, 47, played 11 years in the NFL, his first five with the Jets. The tight end was named All-Rookie in 2000 after a standout career at West Virginia, which led to New York selecting him in the first round.
He caught 188 passes in his pro career for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns. His best was in 2003 with the Jets, when he caught a career-high 40 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns.
Since retirement, he moved into broadcasting with ESPN before he moved into coaching. He was the tight ends coach for the San Diego Fleet in 2019 and has been the head coach of the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks for the last two years.