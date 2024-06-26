Former New York Jets WR 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Surviving House Fire
The New York Jets are going through their offseason with the hopes that there won't be anymore distractions for them before they get ready to play actual games this year.
Aaron Rodgers will be back in the mix after skipping mandatory minicamp that caused massive amounts of negatively to be launched at him and the franchise. Hopefully the Haason Reddick contract situation can get resolved so he is ready for the upcoming season.
All of that would pale in comparison to something tragic that could have occured for one of the Jets' former wide receivers.
Randall Cobb and his family survived a fire within their house that started because of the Tesla charger in their garage.
His wife, Aiyda, posted a picture of the aftermath on her Instagram account's story, sharing that they are "lucky to be alive."
"The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet. I'll explain more later but posting this in case I miss any appts, calls, texts, meetings. Thank you GOD," she also added to her post.
Cobb and his wife share three sons, Cade, Caspian and Chance.
This is a scary situation, and thankfully eveyone involved was able to get out of harms way without severe injuries.
Cobb is currently a free agent after spending one year with New York last season where he caught five balls for 39 yards and one touchdown in his 11 games played. Very close friends with Aaron Rodgers from their playing days as Green Bay Packers, he signed with the Jets to reunite with the legendary signal caller.
Unfortunately, nothing went as planned for either player as Rodgers got hurt and Cobb wasn't able to perform well.
There are things that are more important than football, though, and thankfully Cobb and his family are safe after this incident.