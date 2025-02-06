Jets Reportedly Were 'In Love' With This Candidate Before Aaron Glenn Hire
The New York Jets are excited about the hiring of Aaron Glenn, and rightfully so. Glenn was one of the top candidates available during this hiring cycle and has all the tools to be a great head coach.
But that doesn't mean he was New York's first choice.
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed the Jets were enamored with the candidate they interviewed first: Mike Vrabel. Of course, Vrabel later agreed to become the next head coach of the New England Patriots, who fired Jerod Mayo after their season finale.
”He’s a beast, man," Russini said of Vrabel during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" show. "Like, he had any option, and he picked New England. The New York Jets were in love with him. I mean, talking to that building after his interview -- he set the bar so high for them that I almost think it was bad. They were like, ‘This is what we want to be.' "
Russini believes Vrabel's interview with the Jets motivated the Patriots to not waste any time in recruiting Mayo's eventual replacement.
“There’s got to be a little bit of that play in there of ‘We cannot let the New York Jets take our guy,’” Russini said. "To me, it all makes sense. Obviously, historically, him going back there. But I think the leadership that he’s gonna bring. He’s just a force. Love him or hate him -- he can rub you the wrong way in certain situations -- but he’s got a vision. He’s decisive. I’ve always considered him to be one of the smartest coaches in football.”
So, did the Patriots or Jets land the better head coach? Time will tell.
More NFL: AFC East Rumors: Jets Archrival Expected To Be 'Very Active' This Offseason