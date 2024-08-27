From First Round Draft Pick to ‘Has Been’ New York Jets Comeback Kid
From first-round draft pick to has-been status in the span of five years. Defensive end Takk McKinley found himself without an NFL job for the entire 2023 season.
One year after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in June 2023, McKinley landed with the New York Jets at the conclusion of OTAs. Since the start of Jets' training camp, the 28-year-old edge rusher has been impossible to ignore.
"Takkarist McKinley is getting a lot of run," said head coach Robert Saleh when asked about the absence of holdout Haason Reddick. "We've got a lot of really good depth at the defensive end position and they're all taking advantage of the extra opportunities that they're getting because of it."
McKinley made at least one tackle in all three preseason games and he was a pass-disrupting menace in the finale against the New York Giants. He recorded 2.5 sacks in the Jets' 10-6 exhibition victory, a performance that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich suggested was possible back at the beginning of training camp.
"He's still got his juice, he's got his speed, he's got his violence, his toughness, his length, all that stuff is showing up. I'm excited about this second chance for him, and he's taken full advantage of it," said Ulbrich, who likely played a significant behind-the-scenes role in convincing the Jets to take a chance on McKinley.
Ulbrich was on staff at UCLA when McKinley was a high school prospect, and he later wound up coaching the defensive end in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.
"Ulbrich, that’s my guy. He recruited me out of community college to UCLA, so we always had that bond and connection, he knows the real Takk McKinley," said McKinley after the August 24 performance. "I know in the past I’ve made mistakes on the field, off the field, but everybody can grow. I am very thankful that he gave me the opportunity just to show the Jets organization what I’m capable of."
McKinley, the No. 26 overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, made an immediate impact as a rookie. In 16 games for Atlanta, he accounted for 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. He logged 7.0 sacks in Year 2, but a drop-off followed.
McKinley, who suffered a late-season shoulder injury in 2019, seemingly fell out of favor with the Falcons and reportedly requested a trade. After declining to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Atlanta released him in November 2020.
"I think for me just my faith and just the people that believe in me. Knowing I didn’t have a mom or dad growing up, I was raised by my grandma and my auntie and they could have easily given up on me but they didn’t give up on me. So, for me it was like I can't give up on myself," said McKinley. "McKinleys ain’t no quitters man, I got two kids and they look up to me. I’d be quitting on them if I quit on myself."
Once seen as a long shot to make the Jets' 53-man roster, McKinley has made it extremely difficult for team brass to cut him.